Woman accused of shooting into a car while her infant was with her. Winston-Salem police file child abuse, other charges.

Winston-Salem police arrested a woman who is accused of shooting twice Tuesday at another woman, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Yasmin Imon Kelly, 25, of 25th Street was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, malicious assault in a secret manner, carrying a concealed gun and felony child abuse, police said. Kelly was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $15,000, police said.

Officers were called to the area of University Parkway and West 25th Street at 10:50 a.m on a report of someone firing a gun, police said.

At the same time, Tameka Squire, 28, of Winston-Salem called 911 to report that someone shot at her while her vehicle was at 25th Street and University Parkway, police said.

Squire then tried to follow the vehicle whose driver had fired at her, police said. The shooter's vehicle stopped out of sight of Squire's vehicle.

As Squire drove by the stopped vehicle, its driver fired again at Squire, police said.

Officers found Kelly at 14th Street and Underwood Avenue and arrested her, police said. Kelly had an her infant child with her, but the child wasn't injured.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

