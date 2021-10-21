Woman and two juveniles face charges after a disturbance at Thomasville High School

A Thomasville woman and two juveniles are facing charges after a disturbance Thursday at Thomasville High School that resulted in the high school and a nearly middle school being locked down, authorities said.
No injuries were reported.
About 9:45 a.m., a group of Thomasville High School teachers broke up a disturbance between three students on campus, Thomasville police said.
About 10 minutes later, a school resource officer was told that someone was trying to get through a security gate to enter the school campus, police said.
As the officer was responding to that scene, a faculty member broadcast over the school's radio that a shot had been fired, police said.
That broadcast led to Thomasville High School and nearby Thomasville Middle School being locked down, said Superintendent Cate Gentry of Thomasville City Schools.
The lockdowns were lifted at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Gentry said.
The officer then arrived at the school administration building’s parking lot and saw a van attempting to leave the scene, police said. The officer stopped the van and detained its occupants at 9:58 a.m. Thursday.
One of the students involved in the initial disturbance had contacted his mother, police said. The student’s mother and his 14-year-old brother then came to the high school.
After Thomasville detectives reviewed surveillance video and interviewed witnesses, they determined no shots were ever fired, police said.
“There is no evidence indicating a firearm was ever involved,” police said.
That 14-year-old brother had recently been suspended from the high school and was not allowed on school property, police said.
The suspended student attempted to gain access to the campus through the security gate, but the gate was locked and he couldn’t enter the campus, police said.
The suspended student then ran back to his mother’s van.
The 14-year-old suspended student was taken into custody and charged with first-degree trespassing and disorderly conduct, police said. The boy was issued a secured custody order and was transported to the juvenile detention facility in Taylorsville.
Banyca Lasha Sligh, 39, of James Avenue in Thomasville, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.
Sligh was taken to the Davidson County Jail with her bond set at $10,000, police said.
A second juvenile is facing a petition charging him with two counts of simple assault, police said.
