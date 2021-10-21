Woman and two juveniles face charges after a disturbance at Thomasville High School

A Thomasville woman and two juveniles are facing charges after a disturbance Thursday at Thomasville High School that resulted in the high school and a nearly middle school being locked down, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

About 9:45 a.m., a group of Thomasville High School teachers broke up a disturbance between three students on campus, Thomasville police said.

About 10 minutes later, a school resource officer was told that someone was trying to get through a security gate to enter the school campus, police said.

As the officer was responding to that scene, a faculty member broadcast over the school's radio that a shot had been fired, police said.

That broadcast led to Thomasville High School and nearby Thomasville Middle School being locked down, said Superintendent Cate Gentry of Thomasville City Schools.

The lockdowns were lifted at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Gentry said.

The officer then arrived at the school administration building’s parking lot and saw a van attempting to leave the scene, police said. The officer stopped the van and detained its occupants at 9:58 a.m. Thursday.