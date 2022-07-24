Woman arrested after police said she stabbed a Winston-Salem man in a Food Lion parking lot during an attempted robbery.

A woman was arrested Sunday after Winston-Salem police said she stabbed a Food Lion employee in the chest and tried to rob him while he was in his car in the store's parking lot, according to a news release.

Leslie Marie Lambeth, 33, was charged Sunday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, the news release said. Lambeth had no permanent address listed.

Winston-Salem police said that at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Corey Lamont Gaddy, an employee at the Food Lion at 1000 Waughtown St., was sitting in his car in the parking lot when Lambeth walked to his car and pulled out a knife. Gaddy later told police that he did not know Lambeth. Police said Lambeth demanded property from Gaddy.

Gaddy said no. Lambeth, police said, stabbed Gaddy in the chest and then ran away. When officers arrived, Gaddy was inside the store. He was awake and other store employees were treating his wound until police and EMS took over.

Winston-Salem police said Lambeth went back to the store and that's when she was taken into custody. Gaddy was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition. Police said his injury was not life-threatening.

Winston-Salem police said the investigation is active and that no further information will be released at this time.

According to police, Lambeth was given a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904.