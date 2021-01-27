Woman arrested in death of man outside sweepstakes business

A woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of a man outside of a sweepstakes business on Jan. 23, Winston-Salem Police reported.

Police arrested Quensheta Chyann Jackson, 29, 754 Johnson Circle, on Wednesday in the 3600 block of Ebert St. She was charged in the death of Hubert Alexander Rivers, 28, of 4327 Reidsville Road.

Rivers was found with a gunshot wound on Jan. 23 in front of Ocean King, 615 E. Monmouth Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A regular patron of the business, Rivers was arguing with someone before leaving, police reported at the time of his death.

Jackson is being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond.