 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested in death of man outside sweepstakes business
0 comments
breaking top story

Woman arrested in death of man outside sweepstakes business

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of a man outside of a sweepstakes business on Jan. 23, Winston-Salem Police reported.

Police arrested Quensheta Chyann Jackson, 29, 754 Johnson Circle, on Wednesday in the 3600 block of Ebert St. She was charged in the death of Hubert Alexander Rivers, 28, of 4327 Reidsville Road. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rivers was found with a gunshot wound on Jan. 23 in front of Ocean King, 615 E. Monmouth Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A regular patron of the business, Rivers was arguing with someone before leaving, police reported at the time of his death. 

Jackson is being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond. 

homicide

Quensheta Chyann Jackson, 29, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Hubert Alexander Rivers, 28. 

 Winston-Salem Police Department photo
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News