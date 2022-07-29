Woman charged in armed robbery, AR-15 seized Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police arrested a woman Thursday in connection with an armed robbery that happened earlier this month at a convenience store, authorities said Friday.
Safiya Shani Allah, 27, of Old Belews Creek Road is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.
Allah was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $500,000, police said. Allah was scheduled to appear Friday in court.
Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. July 20 to the Parker's Stop and Shop in the 4200 block of Reidsville Road after they received a report of an armed robbery there, police said.
The store's employees told officers that a suspect wearing all black and armed with a rifle, approached the clerk and demanded money, police said at the time.
The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen driving a small four-door sedan, police said.
Officers seized the AR-15 rifle used in the robbery, clothes that the suspect wore at that time and a hard drive, police said.
Anyone with information about this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 226-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.
336-727-7299