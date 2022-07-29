Woman charged in armed robbery, AR-15 seized Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police arrested a woman Thursday in connection with an armed robbery that happened earlier this month at a convenience store, authorities said Friday.

Safiya Shani Allah, 27, of Old Belews Creek Road is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

Allah was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $500,000, police said. Allah was scheduled to appear Friday in court.

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. July 20 to the Parker's Stop and Shop in the 4200 block of Reidsville Road after they received a report of an armed robbery there, police said.

The store's employees told officers that a suspect wearing all black and armed with a rifle, approached the clerk and demanded money, police said at the time.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen driving a small four-door sedan, police said.

Officers seized the AR-15 rifle used in the robbery, clothes that the suspect wore at that time and a hard drive, police said.

