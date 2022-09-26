Woman charged with embezzling from HOA in Winston-Salem. She says she earned the money.

The former president and treasurer of a homeowner's association for a Winston-Salem 162-unit condominium has been charged with embezzling more than $13,000 in 2017, according to arrest warrants.

Lori Deane Phillips, 57, of Cedar Place Court in Winston-Salem, was charged with two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses, according to court documents. Arrest warrants allege that she illegally obtained a total of $13,295 on Jan. 31, 2017. The warrants allege that falsified documents showed a payment was being made to a specific person or company in the homeowner's association when the money was actually being deposited in her account.

At the time, Phillips was president and treasurer of South Wind Villas Homeowner's Association. The 162-unit condominium is located at 965 Teague Road in the southeastern part of Winston-Salem. According to Rebecca Aldridge, the association's current president and treasurer, Phillips was president and treasurer from 2009 to 2020.

Phillips, who was released Friday on a $10,000 bond and appeared in Forsyth District Court on Monday, denied the allegations in a phone interview with the Journal. Her next court date is Oct. 20.

"This is a private HOA matter, and I'm in touch with an attorney because this is a false claim," she said. "It (the money) was not embezzled. It was earned by doing three people's jobs."

Phillips said only two people, including herself, out of seven board members did any work, which included trimming trees, pressure-washing buildings and completing secretarial work.

She said the board did not approve the payments but that the board was aware that Phillips was doing extra work for which she should have been compensated.

"It was just done," Phillips said. "I was the president, treasurer and vice president, and other board members were fully aware of the work that was being done."

Aldridge said Monday that the association board voted in July 2020 to remove Phillips as president and treasurer after the board's vice president alleged that there were some financial issues. Aldridge said the association contacted the Winston-Salem Police Department and made a report.

Aldridge said Phillips is alleged to have stolen substantially more money than she has been charged with. Aldridge declined to state how much, saying she did not want to hurt the criminal investigation.

Phillips said she has waived court-appointed counsel and has hired her own attorney. She declined to identify that attorney.

Phillips said the criminal charges against her should not be publicized and should stay within the association's board.

"None of this needs to be public record," she said. "All of this is supposed to be within the board. It's supposed to be private."

Arrest warrants, by state law, are public records, and anything that happens in court hearings is supposed to be open to the public.

Phillips said that if anything she said ends up in the paper, "I am notifying my attorney."

She then hung up.