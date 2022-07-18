Woman charged with murder in shooting that killed 1, left two fighting for their lives in Wilkes County

A Wilkes County woman has been charged with murder in a shooting just after 5 a.m. Sunday that left two people seriously injured and one person dead, according to arrest warrants and the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office. A Wilkes County man is facing charges that he helped the woman escape after the killing.

Stacy Elizabeth Miller, 33, of Dan Call Road in North Wilkesboro, is charged with one count of murder and one count of aiding and abetting the crime of driving while license revoked.

James Louis Robinson is charged with speeding to elude arrest and accessory after the fact to murder.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called at 5:35 a.m. Sunday to 2747 Hunting Creek Road on a report of a shooting. When deputies got there, they found two women and one man with gunshot wounds. One of the women, identified in arrest warrants as Sandra Shew, was dead at the scene.

The other woman and the man were treated by deputies then taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office said investigators will not identify the injured people until family members are notified.

After the shooting, authorities were told to be on the lookout for a burgundy Chevrolet Impala seen leaving the house before deputies arrived. Later, officers with the North Wilkesboro Police Department saw a car fitting that description near Statesville Road and Highway 421. Officers chased the vehicle and, soon after, Robinson and Miller were taken into custody.

Robinson is accused of helping Miller escape and leading police officers on a chase, arrest warrants allege.

The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office did not provide additional information about the shooting. It's unclear whether Robinson and Miller knew the alleged victims or why the shooting took place.

The sheriff's office said Miller and Robinson were being held in the Wilkes County Jail with no bond allowed. The two had a first appearance in Wilkes District Court, but it is not clear when their next court date will be.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is helping with the investigation, which is still active.

Initial reports from law enforcement said two people were charged with murder in the shooting, but the Wilkes County Clerk's Office and the Wilkes County Jail say only Miller faces a charge of murder.