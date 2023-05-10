A Winston-Salem woman has been charged with attempting to bring drugs into the Forsyth County Jail, authorities said Wednesday.

Yashica Garnette Shell, 29, is charged with nine felony counts, including felony trafficking in ecstasy, and felony trafficking in heroin, the sheriff’s office said. Shell also is charged with four counts of providing contraband to an inmate, the sheriff’s office said.

Shell was being held Wednesday in the jail with her bond set at $1 million, the sheriff’s office said.

She was scheduled to appear Wednesday in Forsyth District Court.

On May 5, detention Officers discovered that someone was attempting to bring narcotics, tobacco and tobacco products into the jail, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators used the Real Time Intelligence Center to identify the suspect, who was not a jail inmate, the sheriff’s office said.