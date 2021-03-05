Woman convicted on charges she helped man escape arrest after killing in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem woman was convicted Wednesday on charges that she helped her boyfriend escape arrest for murder.

Latasha Jeanette Hardy, 38, of Pleasant Street, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, according to court documents.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Hardy to a minimum of four years and a maximum of five years and 10 months in prison.

According to court documents, the plea arrangement was that in exchange for her guilty plea, Assistant District Attorney Ben White agreed not to prosecute Hardy for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. White also agreed not to indict Hardy for accessory before the fact to first-degree murder and for aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

Hardy’s charges were connected to a 2018 fatal shooting. James Lamont Stephens, 32, of North Main Street, was found shot in the head at 3033 Gilmer Ave. on Nov. 7, 2018. Kenyana Jaquan Lowery, 29, of Marvin Boulevard, is charged with first-degree murder in Stephens’ death.