Woman critically injured in shooting overnight in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A woman was critically injured in a shooting overnight, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Officers who responded to the shooting just after midnight said they found Amber Nichole Stainback, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound and also found damage to a home consistent with gunfire in the 100 block of Green Point Road, according to the news release. 

Stainback was listed in critical but stable condition. 

Police believe this was not a random incident based on the preliminary investigation. The department said in the news release that no additional information is available to be released at this time.

