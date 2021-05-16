Woman dead, another injured in shooting; it's Winston-Salem's 12th homicide this year

Winston-Salem Police say a woman was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon at Piedmont Circle, off 25th Street, according to WGHP Fox 8, the Journal's news-gathering partner.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One other person was injured in the shooting, WGHP reported. The person was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. No information was available on the suspect.

This is the city's 12th homicide compared to seven this time last year, and the second woman to die of gunfire in four days. On Thursday, Tina Louise Nicholson, 53, died inside her home in the 3300 block of Ridgeback Drive.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.