 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman dead, another injured in shooting; it's Winston-Salem's 12th homicide this year
0 comments
top story

Woman dead, another injured in shooting; it's Winston-Salem's 12th homicide this year

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem Police say a woman was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon at Piedmont Circle, off 25th Street, according to WGHP Fox 8, the Journal's news-gathering partner. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

One other person was injured in the shooting, WGHP reported. The person was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. No information was available on the suspect. 

This is the city's 12th homicide compared to seven this time last year, and the second woman to die of gunfire in four days. On Thursday, Tina Louise Nicholson, 53, died inside her home in the 3300 block of Ridgeback Drive. 

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Missing Texas tiger found safe, healthy

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News