Woman dead, another injured in shooting; it's Winston-Salem's 12th homicide this year

Winston-Salem Police say a woman was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon at Piedmont Circle, off 25th Street, according to WGHP Fox 8, the Journal's news-gathering partner.
Support Local Journalism
One other person was injured in the shooting, WGHP reported. The person was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. No information was available on the suspect.
This is the city's 12th homicide compared to seven this time last year, and the second woman to die of gunfire in four days. On Thursday, Tina Louise Nicholson, 53, died inside her home in the 3300 block of Ridgeback Drive.
336-727-7420
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.