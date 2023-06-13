Kernersville police said a woman was fatally injured by gunfire during an incident Monday night.

About 10 p.m., police responded to a location in the 500 block of Club Road after receiving a report of a shooting.

The woman police found at that location had received a gunshot wound, police said, and succumbed to her injuries.

Police did not release the woman's name, but said the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the general public.

Will be updated...