Woman injured when shooter opens fire at Winston-Salem gas station.

A Winston-Salem woman was injured on Sunday when someone opened fire as she pumped gas at a convenience store on Thomasville Road.
Ariana Natasha Richardson's wounds are not believed to be life threatening, Winston-Salem police said.
Richardson, 24, of 17th Street, was pumping gas about 7:30 p.m. at the S&K Supermarket at 3324 Thomasville Road when a person got out of a silver vehicle and started shooting at Richardson's car.
Several shots hit the car and Richardson was struck by shrapnel, police said.
A nearby house also was struck by bullets, police said. No one in the house was injured.
Police said they believe the shooter was aiming for a man inside Richardson's car. Four juveniles also were inside Richardson's car, police said. None was hurt.
No other information was released Sunday night.