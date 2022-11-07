Woman killed, man injured in Kernersville shooting

A woman was killed and a man injured in a shooting Monday morning in the Weatherstone subdivision off Union Cross Road in Kernersville, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported.

Authorities said they were searching for a suspect, but added they did not believe the suspect posed a threat to the general public.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. When law enforcement officers arrived, they found a person wounded outside and a person dead inside a home in the 4000 block of Weatherton Drive. Their names have not been released.

WGHP/Fox 8 News, citing Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough as its source, said that the woman who died was in her 50s.

Hours after the shooting, with law enforcement still on the scene, some neighbors huddled in the driveways of their townhomes to observe the police as they carried out their investigation at the house where the shooting took place.

Yellow crime tape blocked off the maple-lined street from Union Cross Road to Ridgestone Lane, juxtaposing with the pumpkins and autumn decorations in front of many of the homes.

One woman who lives in another part of the neighborhood slowed down to talk with a friend who lives near the shooting.

"This is generally a quiet neighborhood. But this stuff happens in all neighborhoods," said the woman, who declined to give her name.