Woman performed sexual act on dog as punishment for cheating on her boyfriend, Forsyth County prosecutor says in court.

A Stokes County woman performed a sexual act on a dog as punishment for cheating on her boyfriend, who is now facing charges he recorded himself doing the same thing multiple times and then sold the videos through a messaging application, attorneys said in court Tuesday.

Tracy Lynn Abbott, 43, of King, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Forsyth Superior Court to two counts of crimes against nature.

The charges are the lowest level felony a person can get, and Abbott could only receive a probationary sentence because she doesn't have a prior criminal record. Judge Michael A. Stone of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into one and gave her a suspended sentence of three months to 13 months in prison. He then placed her on 18 months of supervised probation. As a condition of her probation, she cannot possess or own a dog.

Timothy Lewis Blackmon, 43, of Cain Forest Drive was initially arrested March 24 and charged with two counts of felony crime against nature. He now faces a total of 19 counts of felony crimes against nature after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office filed additional charges. Late last month, he was indicted in U.S. District Court on one count of possession of child pornography and another charge alleging that he knowingly tried to sell, market, advertise, exchange and distribute a video depicting a man engaging in a sexual act with a dog.

Blackmon, who had been held in the Forsyth County Jail, has been sent to state prison on a safekeeping order. According to the order, Blackmon has tried to harm himself by ingesting foreign objects. The order said he has a long history of doing such things, including swallowing 14 razor blades, and on July 7, he swallowed a toothbrush and then tried to insert two sporks into a wound on his abdomen.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Parent said that the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a tip on March 21 that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to sell videos of himself participating in sexual acts with a dog. According to search warrants, a New Jersey man was on the mobile phone messaging application Kik at 10 p.m. March 20 when he watched a livestream featuring a user advertising home videos of himself performing sexual acts with his dogs. The user said in the livestream that the videos showed a dog performing a sexual act on him and him performing a sexual act on another dog, the search warrants allege.

The user displayed a second device on the livestream and played the videos to prove that his advertisement was legitimate, the search warrants said. The user said he had three dogs -- two males and one female.

Parent said that Abbott had cheated on Blackmon, and Blackmon said to make up for the cheating, Abbott had to perform a sexual act on a dog. Arrest warrants said that on March 17, Abbott performed the sexual act on a large black dog.

There was video of the sexual act, and Abbott was identified by her tattoos, Parent said.

Jonathan Leonard, Abbott's attorney, said Abbott has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder and that Blackmon coerced her. According to Leonard, the two had only dated a month before this happened.

Abbott was indicted last month and within a week, she had offered to plead guilty, Leonard said.

Abbott's attorney, said that his client played a small part while Blackmon is alleged to have voluminous amount of videos showing human beings performing sexual acts on animals that he sold on social media.

Blackmon is accused of selling videos through the Kik messaging application and using CashApp to collect the money.

According to search warrants, the New Jersey man saw that Blackmon was selling videos. The username Blackmon provided for CashApp was $timblackmon197. The New Jersey man Googled Timothy Blackmon and found a news article and a Facebook profile indicating that Blackmon might live in Winston-Salem. The New Jersey man contacted law-enforcement.

Forsyth Investigator C.R. King said he created an undercover Kik account and joined a live broadcast from the user's account.

"In the live broadcast the suspect describes videos he posted the previous night of his pitbull having intercourse with a girl he had over as well as him having intercourse with the same girl," King said in the search warrant. The girl is not identified.

The user started talking about selling the videos, and King entered into a private chat with the user. The user agreed to send a video in exchange for $5 through CashApp to the account of $timblackmon197. Once the payment was processed, the user sent a video showing him performing a sexual act on a female dog.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the two dogs who were seized from Blackmon's house were placed in protective custody and then were placed with the Forsyth Humane Society.