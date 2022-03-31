 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman pleads guilty in Kernersville's sweepstakes business robbery.

A Winston-Salem woman was convicted for her role in an armed robbery at a Kernersville sweepstakes business in 2019 that resulted in a security guard being shot. 

Leighanna Perez-Terry, 31, of Westdale Avenue in Winston-Salem, pleaded guilty Thursday in Forsyth Superior Court to accessory after the fact to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. As part of the plea arrangement, Assistant District Attorney Ben White voluntarily dismissed a charge of attempted first-degree murder. 

Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Perez-Terry to a minimum of one year, 10 months and a maximum of three years, three months in prison. 

Kernersville police officers responded to a report of a robbery around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 23, 2019, at the FunZone, 723 E. Mountain Street. FunZone was a sweepstakes business. 

White said that security guard Michael Hull was on duty at the time, and his job was to open the door for customers and use an electronic wand to check for weapons. The business had security cameras. 

People are also reading…

Surveillance video, White said, showed Perez-Terry opening the door to FunZone and a man whose face was obscured by a hood came in behind her. That man pulled out a gun and shot Hull. White said Perez-Terry looks shocked when Hull was shot, indicating that she was not expecting gunfire. Two other men came in behind the first man, White said. 

They all soon left with money and got into a car later described as a Black Kia Soul that Perez-Terry was known to drive, White said. 

Kernersville police detectives looked at security footage from the business as well as an adjacent business and gathered fingerprint evidence. They were not able to positively identify anyone else who participated in the robbery, including the man who shot Hull, White said. 

Kernersville police interviewed Perez-Terry and she eventually admitted her involvement. She also identified the three other men involved, saying that the man who shot Hull was the father of her now-3-year-old child. But police have not been able to charge the three men due to insufficient evidence, White said. 

Paul James, Perez-Terry's attorney, said Perez-Terry believed she was in fear of her life when she participated in the robbery and that the men had threatened to kill her and her child. Despite that, Perez-Terry has said she is willing to testify if any criminal charges are brought against the other men, Paul said. 

