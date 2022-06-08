Woman pours hot oil on sleeping disabled man, Thomasville police say. Victim had third-degree burns.

A Thomasville man suffered third-degree burns when his cousin poured hot cooking oil on him while he was sleeping, police said Wednesday.

The victim, Andrew Kirby, 32, was sitting in a wheelchair and pleading for help when officers arrived at his house on Liberty Drive on Monday. He had burns on his head and upper torso, and was taken to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, Thomasville police said. He is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Kirby told officers that his cousin, Keeva Dawn Carlton, 41, who also lives in the house on Liberty Drive, had poured hot cooking oil on him while he slept. Carlton left the house before police arrived.

Carlton was found Tuesday and charged with assault on a disabled person inflicting serious injury. She is being held at the Davidson County Jail with her bond set at $25,000, police said.