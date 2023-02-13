A woman was shot in the abdomen at Water Oaks Apartments on East Fifth Street in Winston-Salem Monday evening, Winston-Salem police said.

The shooting victim, identified as Monica Mitchell, 34, a resident of Thomasville Road, was found at the apartments by Winston-Salem police officers with a gunshot wound in her upper right abdomen.

Mitchell was taken by ambulance to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for treatment of wounds that were described by police as serious but not life-threatening.

The shooting occurred at 4:56 p.m. Monday. The apartments have a Maryland Avenue address, but are actually reached from East Fifth Street.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and had no information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on the case can call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.