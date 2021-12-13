 Skip to main content
Woman shot in Kernersville apartment while two children were present
Woman shot in Kernersville apartment while two children were present

A Kernersville man has been charged with firing a gun inside an apartment while his two children were there, according to a news release and arrest warrants.

The two children were not hurt, but a woman was shot. The man, Taylor Peguese III, was not charged with shooting the woman.

At 7:20 p.m. Dec. 4, officers with the Kernersville Police Department went to an apartment unit in the 200 block of Friar Woods Court. They found a woman, who police have not identified, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

According to arrest warrants, Peguese is accused of firing a gun inside the apartment while two children were present. He is also accused of having a black semiautomatic handgun while he was a convicted felon. Peguese had been convicted in July 2017 on a charge of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was sentenced in Guilford Superior Court to a minimum of six months in prison and was placed on 30 months of supervised probation, arrest warrants allege.

Peguese faces charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

Peguese was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond.

