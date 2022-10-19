Woman shot, killed when downstairs neighbor fires a gun into his ceiling, Forsyth authorities say. 20-year-old charged with murder.

A man has been charged with firing a gun in his apartment and killing a woman who lived upstairs, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

A'Monte Zariq Jones, 20, was charged with murder, felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Investigators said that, at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 300 block of Hawk Ridge Drive in Clemmons. When they arrived, they spoke to an employee at the apartment complex and then entered a third floor apartment. They found a woman dead in her apartment from a gunshot wound.

After further investigation, deputies said they learned that Jones, who lived in a second floor apartment, fired a gun at the ceiling during a domestic disturbance.

"As a result, the resident in the upstairs apartment was struck by a bullet and subsequently died as a result of her injuries," the sheriff's office said in the news release. "This was not a random act of violence, and there was no danger to the larger community."

The sheriff's office did not say whether Jones knew the woman upstairs and did not provide any other details about the domestic disturbance. Authorities have not identified the victim.

Jones appeared before a magistrate and was placed in the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed, according to the news release. It is unclear when Jones will have his next court date.