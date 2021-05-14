 Skip to main content
Woman shot to death, man injured in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman on Ridgeback Drive that also left a man wounded, according to WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner.

Officers went to the 3300 block of Ridgeback Drive at 10:42 p.m. Thursday. They found a woman dead. Another man is being treated at a local hospital for a possible gunshot wound. Police have said that the shootings may have been related.

Police have identified the woman but have not released her name or age. They also did not release the name of the man who was wounded.

Police have said that the shooter and the victims knew each other, according to WGHP/Fox 8. 

