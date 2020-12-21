Woman tells police she was shot in fight during drug deal. Winston-Salem Police investigating.

Winston-Salem police say a woman was shot and seriously injured Monday night when she got into a fight with two people who tried to rob her during a drug deal in the 1100 block of Burke Village Lane.

Police said shooting victim Shannon Carter, who is 29, told them that while she was involved in the potential purchase of narcotics from two people, they attempted to rob her and a fight broke out.

Sometime during the fight, police said, Carter was shot. The shooting occurred at 7:41 p.m. The suspects fled on foot and Carter tried to chase them in a vehicle, police said.

While Carter’s injury was considered serious, police said her wounds did not appear to be life-threatening. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspects were slender and wore blue jeans and blue jackets.

Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

Wesley Young

Winston-Salem Journal

336-727-7369

