Woman tells Winston-Salem police she was shot. Officers are looking for a suspect
breaking

Woman tells Winston-Salem police she was shot. Officers are looking for a suspect

Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that happened about 8 p.m. today outside an apartment on 19th Street.

A woman told authorities she had been shot, according to information on police communications.

The shooting took place at the Fairview Landing apartments, which are off Cleveland Avenue and 19th Street.

Police are investigating and searching for a suspect. It appeared that police dogs were being brought into the search.

The extent of the woman's injuries was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

