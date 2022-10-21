Woman whose remains were found under a Stokes County structure hadn't been heard from since 2018, authorities say

A four-year search for a 33-year-old Virginia woman has ended in tragedy. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that the human remains found early in the week in Stokes County were those of Sarah Ashley Hill, who was from Patrick County, Virginia.

The last time her older sister, April Hill Cain, heard from Sarah Hill was 1:30 a.m. June 6, 2018, when she called saying she was walking along Blue Hollow Road in Mount Airy and needed a ride, Cain told the Winston-Salem Journal in December 2018. Hill did not explain why she was walking.

“I was at work almost an hour away and I couldn’t just leave,” said Cain, a registered nurse at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin at the time.

Cain couldn’t be reached Friday and sent an email to a reporter for the Mount Airy News saying the family doesn’t want to comment at this time.

In a news release Friday, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said it worked with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, the Patrick County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation to execute a search warrant Monday on a piece of property on Ashbury Road in the Westfield community of Stokes County.

The law enforcement agencies brought in specialized crews and heavy equipment to move dirt and terrain and to stabilize a structure. Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons said the search led detectives to human remains beneath the floor of a structure.

The remains were sent to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where an autopsy confirmed that the remains were those of Sarah Ashley Hill.

Maj. Scott Hudson of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office declined to say whether a cause of Hill’s death has been determined.

“It’s still under investigation,” he said.

Hudson also declined to say whether Hill’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

“It’s just being investigated as the location of human remains,” he said Friday.

Sarah Ashley Hill was reported missing in August 2018 to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. A message left with the sheriff’s office was not immediately returned Friday. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said in its news release that no one had seen or heard from Hill since June 2018.

Investigators checked several locations throughout Surry County, including three different properties in King Park Circle in Mount Airy. The investigation eventually led to the Ashbury Road property in Stokes County. Hill was seen there around the time of her disappearance.

Cain told the Winston-Salem Journal in 2018 that the day after Hill called her, she sent a text to her sister to see if she was OK and if she still needed a ride. Cain got no reply. Cain called again, and messages went to voicemail. After two weeks, Hill’s phone had been turned off.

It was unusual for Hill to be out of contact, Cain said.

“I talked to her usually at least once a week, sometimes more often,” Cain said in 2018. “She has never not gotten in touch with me or mom, no matter what.”

Cain told the Journal that Hill was one of five siblings and the only one with “that pretty red hair and bright blue eyes.”

“We used to tease her and tell her she was adopted,” Cain said.

Cain said Hill had struggled with drug addiction and added that “some of her friends were kind of shady.”

Cain told the Stokes County News that Hill had been hanging out with a guy in Stokes County. She said that person, who was not named, had acted suspiciously and refused access to his home.

The AWARE Foundation, a national nonprofit, helped put out fliers about Hill and updated on social media when Hill’s body was identified.

Thelma Pack, Hill’s mother, told the Journal in 2018 she was trying to remain hopeful.

“I think about her every day and wonder where she’s at,” she said at the time.