Woman with disabilities locked in a room for more than 12 hours, Winston-Salem police say. Caregivers charged.

A brother and sister are accused of abusing a Winston-Salem woman with disabilities who was locked in a room last year for more than 12 hours, authorities said Thursday.

Mary Adkins

Mary Kathleen Adkins, 37, of Bramblewood Trail is charged with two counts of domestic abuse involving neglect and/or exploitation of a disabled adult, Winston-Salem police said.

George Adkins

Her brother, George Murray Adkins Jr., 28, of Yadkin College Road in Lexington is charged with one count of the same crime.

At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, police were called to 1913 Bramblewood Trail. Officers found Lauren Kimel, 30, climbing through a bedroom window and calling from help from her home on Bramblewood Trail.

Mary Adkins was Kimel's live-in caregiver but was not there when the officers arrived on the scene, police said.

Police say George Adkins shared responsibility with his sister for Kimel's care.

Investigators allege Kimel was left in locked room for than 12 hours without supervision or the "necessities of life."

Mary Adkins and George Adkins were released from custody Oct. 7 on written promises to appear in court this week. It was not immediately clear what occurred during the Oct. 10 court date.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

