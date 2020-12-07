Woman's body found on High Point Road.

Winston-Salem police say they suspect foul play in the death of a woman whose body was found alongside High Point Road about 11:15 a.m. Monday.

The woman was identified as Maria Del Carmen Cedillo Figueroa, 28, who lived in an apartment on South Stratford Road.

Police said that they received a call about a body on the side of the road in the 4000 block of High Point Road. The site is in between Ridgewood and Union Cross roads on the eastern side of Winston-Salem.

Police also called Emergency Medical Services personnel out to the spot on High Point Road, but nothing could be done for the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Criminal investigators are now handling the case.

While stressing that foul play is likely involved, police revealed no details about how the woman may have died, and said that no further information would be released for the present.

Police did say that anyone with information relating to the case should call the department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

