Women convicted of inciting residents at Winston-Salem nursing home to fight

The incident happened on June 19, 2019. All three women worked for Danby House in the memory care section where residents suffer from some form of dementia.

On June 19, 2019, one of the female residents put her arm around the neck of another resident. The face of the resident who was being strangled was turning red and she called for help.

Spencer said Jordan and McKey did not intervene. Jordan used a cellphone to film the altercation and later shared copies of the video with McKey and Tyson. Jordan told investigators that she encouraged one of the women to punch the other woman in the face, Spencer said.

Jordan told investigators that she and McKey allowed the fight to continue because they had some behavioral issues with one of the residents and wanted to get some justice, Spencer said.

McKey told investigations that she was also there and didn't intervene. Ursula Walder, McKey's attorney, said in court that McKey did call for help. Walder declined to comment further when reached Tuesday. Spencer argued in court that McKey called someone else to watch the fight.

Laraque Stewart, Jordan's attorney, did not return a message Tuesday seeking comment.