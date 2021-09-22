Wrongful death suit against deputies in Davidson County could go to trial in May. Case centers on fatal shooting of a passenger in a chase.

Under the felony murder rule, a person can be charged with murder, even if that person did not do the actual killing. The criminal charges against Boothe are still pending. Boothe, 33, is being held without bond in the Davidson County Jail.

Frank said Wednesday that prosecutors and Boothe's attorney are beginning the process of figuring out how the case will be resolved. That will be done either by a trial or a plea agreement.

According to the lawsuit, the chase started around 2 a.m. March 26, 2020. Hendrick was in the front passenger seat, and Boothe was driving. In the back seat was Deven McKay Mathis, who was 18 at the time.

The lawsuit said Boothe had just dropped off Mathis' girlfriend and was driving on Lewisville-Clemmons Road toward Peace Haven Road in Clemmons. Boothe ran through a yellow light, and a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy turned on his blue lights in an attempt to stop the SUV.

Instead of stopping, Boothe led the sheriff's deputy on a chase. The lawsuit said Hendrick and Mathis begged Boothe to pull over and let them out, but Boothe refused, saying he could not go back to prison.