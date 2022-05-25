Wrongful death suit against jailers, sheriff and Forsyth County settled for $3 million

A $3 million settlement has been reached in a wrongful-death lawsuit over the 2019 death of John Elliott Neville, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The settlement is with all five former jailers who were charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death as well as with Forsyth County government and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr.

Claims are still pending against Michelle Heughins, a nurse who worked at the Forsyth County jail, and Wellpath LLC, the jail's former medical provider.

Neville, 56, of Greensboro, died Dec. 4, 2019, three days after prosecutors allege that Heughins and the detention officers ignored his medical distress and had him pinned in a prone restraint for nearly an hour.

Over the course of three minutes, Neville said "I can't breathe" at least 28 times while he was in a "hog tie" position on his stomach in a narrow cell, video recordings showed.

The five former officers are Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, Officer Antonio Woodley Jr. and Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper.

Kimbrough did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death until about six months later, when he was questioned by the Journal in June 2020.

In July 2020, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced involuntary manslaughter charges against Heughins and the five former detention officers.

Neville's death prompted protests during the summer of 2020, resulting in the arrests of 55 people, and Triad Abolition Project staged a 49-day occupation of Bailey Park.

Last month, a Forsyth County grand jury declined to indict the five former jailers on involuntary manslaughter charges. Heughins was indicted, and her case is pending in Forsyth Superior Court.

O'Neill issued this statement after the grand jury did not indict the detention officers: "While I was disappointed in today's outcome, our prosecutors will continue to meet again with investigators and speak with the Neville family and their attorneys before deciding on any further action."

O'Neill said that the grand jury process is secretive and that prosecutors do not participate or appear during the private hearings. The grand jury hears evidence presented by law enforcement officers.

Sean Neville, the son of John Neville and the executor of his father's estate, filed the wrongful death suit in U.S. District Court in September 2021.

The settlement was reached during a mediation meeting on April 19. As with most settlements, the detention officers, Forsyth County and Kimbrough do not admit liability.

