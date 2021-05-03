Yadkin jail officer charged with helping bring narcotics into jail, having inappropriate relationship with an inmate. 10 face drug charges.

A nighttime officer at the Yadkin County Detention Center has been arrested and charged along with 10 other people in connection with what the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office called drug-smuggling operations that brought illegal narcotics into the county jail.
Investigators said Wendy Kaye Nelson, the nighttime detention officer, developed what the news release about the arrests called an “inappropriate personal relationship” with inmate Christopher Cody Caudill.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed that Nelson was helping two other people, Edgar Owen Strickland and Scott Adam Strickland, to deliver contraband and narcotics to Caudill.
Investigators said that the items were hidden in property that was delivered to the jail and brought inside for Caudill. Nelson also allowed an inmate to use a cellphone while incarcerated.
The two Stricklands and Caudill were arrested in this investigation, as was Bobby Lee Davis. The name of a sixth person charged in this investigation was not available.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation of the smuggling of items into the jail came about as result of another investigation into the mailing of illegal narcotics into the jail.
The five people arrested as a result of that investigation were Chadwick Taylor Essick, Johnathan Welborn Yarboro, Selena Rae Calhoun, Joseph Bryan Walker and Cory Ryan Parrish.
The sheriff’s office said the arrests were made between April 22 and May 2.
Nelson, who is 44 and lives in Boonville, was charged with 10 felonies: one count each of possession of synthetic cannabinoid with intent to sell and deliver; possession of a controlled substance in the jail; commission of a sex act with an inmate by a government employee; provision of a mobile phone to an inmate; and sale or delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; and five counts of conspiracy to sell and deliver a controlled substance.
Nelson’s bond was set at $100,000 and her court date is on May 18.
Edgar Owen Strickland is 76 years old and lives in Hamptonville. He was charged with five felonies: one count each of possession with intent to sell synthetic cannabinoid and maintaining a dwelling for illegal drugs; and three counts of conspiracy to sell and deliver a controlled substance. His bond was set at $40,000 and he has a May 18 court appearance.
Scott Adam Strickland, who is 28, lives in Hamptonville. He was charged with seven felonies: three counts of conspiracy to sell and deliver a controlled substance; two counts of sale or delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; and one count each of sale and delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell or deliver synthetic cannabinoid. His bond was set at $15,000 and his court date is May 19.
Caudill is 33 and lives in Hamptonville. He was charged with six felonies: five counts of conspiracy to sell and deliver synthetic cannabinoid one count of possession of a controlled substance by a jail inmate. His bond amount and court date were not released by the sheriff’s office.
Davis is 42 and lives in Yadkinville. He was charged with one count of felony conspiracy to sell and deliver synthetic cannabinoid. His bond was set at $10,000, and his court date is on May 26.
Essick is 29 and lives in Booneville. He was charged with seven felonies: one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver buprenorphine; and two counts each of sale and delivery of a controlled substance; provision of a controlled substance to an inmate; and conspiracy to sell and deliver a controlled substance. His bond was set at $10,000 and his court date is on May 5.
Yarboro is 30 and lives in Hamptonville. He was charged with four felonies: two counts each of conspiracy to sell and deliver buprenorphine; and attempted possession of a controlled substance by an inmate. Yarboro is being held in a state prison on unrelated charges and will be served with the new charges on his release.
Calhoun is 44 and lives in Yadkinville. She was charged with four felonies: one count each of possession of buprenorphine with intent to sell and deliver; sale and delivery of a controlled substance; conspiracy to sell and deliver a controlled substance; and providing a controlled substance to an inmate. Her bond was set at $10,000 and her court date is on May 5.
Walker is 43 and lives in Yadkinville. He was charged with two felonies: one count each of conspiracy to sell and deliver buprenorphine; and attempted possession of a controlled substance by an inmate. His bond was set at $3,500 and his court date is on May 5.
Parrish is 36 and lives in Hamptonville. He charges are identical to those against Walker. His bond was set at $5,000 and he has a May 5 court date.
336-727-7369