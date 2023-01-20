Yadkin County man arrested for armed robbery of Bojangles restaurant in Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

Winston-Salem police have arrested a Yadkin County man on charges that he robbed a Bojangles restaurant on Reynolda Road on Wednesday.

Caleb Charles Hutchins, 19, of Speas Ferry Road in East Bend, is charged with robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Winston-Salem police said an armed man robbed the Bojangles restaurant on Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

The robbery happened around 2:29 p.m. at the restaurant at 3952 Reynolda Road, police said. According to police, the robber came into the restaurant, pointed a gun at employees and demanded money. The robber left the restaurant, got into an older model Ford Truck and drove away.

Winston-Salem police detectives later got an arrest warrant for Hutchins. Winston-Salem police found Hutchins on Thursday at a residence in the 1000 block of Browns Drive in East Bend. Winston-Salem police took him into custody, with assistance from the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office.

Hutchins is in the Yadkin County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Jan. 23.