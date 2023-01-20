 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Yadkin County man arrested for armed robbery of Bojangles restaurant in Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

  • 0

Winston-Salem police have arrested a Yadkin County man on charges that he robbed a Bojangles restaurant on Reynolda Road on Wednesday. 

Caleb Charles Hutchins, 19, of Speas Ferry Road in East Bend, is charged with robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Winston-Salem police said an armed man robbed the Bojangles restaurant on Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

The robbery happened around 2:29 p.m. at the restaurant at 3952 Reynolda Road, police said. According to police, the robber came into the restaurant, pointed a gun at employees and demanded money. The robber left the restaurant, got into an older model Ford Truck and drove away.

Winston-Salem police detectives later got an arrest warrant for Hutchins. Winston-Salem police found Hutchins on Thursday at a residence in the 1000 block of Browns Drive in East Bend. Winston-Salem police took him into custody, with assistance from the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office. 

People are also reading…

Hutchins is in the Yadkin County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Jan. 23. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. sets aside $490 million for wildfire mitigation efforts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert