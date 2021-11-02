Yadkin County man charged in shooting on Halloween.

A Yadkin County man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting another man during an argument on Halloween, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said it received a call on Sunday about a disturbance at a house on Pulliam Road in Boonville. While deputies were on their way, they learned that a shooting had happened. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office did not identify the man but said Yadkin County EMS took the man to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for treatment.
Neil McDowell Thomson, 46, of Boonville was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. He is being held in the Yadkin County Jail with bond set at $250,000.
He is scheduled to appear in Yadkin District Court on Wednesday, according to online court records.
