Yadkin County sheriff says he fired detention officer 22 days before she was charged in alleged role in drug-smuggling into the county jail

Reached by telephone Tuesday, Nelson declined to comment about the charges against her.

Nelson was hired as a detention officer in July 2015 with annual salary of $28,581, Oliver said. Nelson was promoted to the rank of corporal in December 2016, and she had an annual salary of $34,469.

When Nelson was terminated on March 31, her annual salary was $36,764, Oliver said.

Nelson is accused of having an inappropriate personal relationship and sex with Christopher Cody Caudill, a jail inmate, according to an arrest warrant and the sheriff's office.

When detention officers are being trained, they are told not to have relationships with jail inmates, Oliver said.

Nelson is accused of helping two other people, Edgar Owen Strickland, 76, and Scott Adam Strickland, 28, both of the Hamptonville community, to deliver contraband and synthetic cannabinoid to Caudill, according to an arrest warrant and the sheriff's office.

Authorities didn't describe the relationship between Edgar and Scott Strickland.