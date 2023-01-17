 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Yadkin County woman under $1 million bond on charges of sex offenses involving minor

  • 0

A Yadkin County woman has been charged with multiple sex offenses involving a minor, authorities said.

Jonesville police received a report Nov. 14 of a child being sexually assaulted, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Brittany Nichole Jennings, 33, of Boonville, is charged with statutory rape of a person 15 or younger, two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian, the television station reported.

Jennings is charged with dissemination of obscenity to a minor and solicitation of a child by computer, the television station reported.

Jennings was taken to the Yadkin County Jail with her bond set at $1.05 million, the television station reported.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

French Guiana: The center of drug smuggling to Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert