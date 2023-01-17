Yadkin County woman under $1 million bond on charges of sex offenses involving minor

A Yadkin County woman has been charged with multiple sex offenses involving a minor, authorities said.

Jonesville police received a report Nov. 14 of a child being sexually assaulted, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Brittany Nichole Jennings, 33, of Boonville, is charged with statutory rape of a person 15 or younger, two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian, the television station reported.

Jennings is charged with dissemination of obscenity to a minor and solicitation of a child by computer, the television station reported.

Jennings was taken to the Yadkin County Jail with her bond set at $1.05 million, the television station reported.