Yadkin jail officer charged with helping bring narcotics into jail, having inappropriate relationship with an inmate. 10 face drug charges.

Caudill is 33 and lives in Hamptonville. He was charged with six felonies: five counts of conspiracy to sell and deliver synthetic cannabinoid one count of possession of a controlled substance by a jail inmate. His bond amount and court date were not released by the sheriff’s office.

Davis is 42 and lives in Yadkinville. He was charged with one count of felony conspiracy to sell and deliver synthetic cannabinoid. His bond was set at $10,000, and his court date is on May 26.

Essick is 29 and lives in Booneville. He was charged with seven felonies: one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver buprenorphine; and two counts each of sale and delivery of a controlled substance; provision of a controlled substance to an inmate; and conspiracy to sell and deliver a controlled substance. His bond was set at $10,000 and his court date is on May 5.

Yarboro is 30 and lives in Hamptonville. He was charged with four felonies: two counts each of conspiracy to sell and deliver buprenorphine; and attempted possession of a controlled substance by an inmate. Yarboro is being held in a state prison on unrelated charges and will be served with the new charges on his release.