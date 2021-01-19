Yadkin sheriff: Man shot his wife and his in-laws before shooting himself. 82-year-old father-in-law is lone survivor.

A Yadkin County man shot his wife's parents, then his wife and finally himself on Sunday, leaving only the father-in-law alive, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies went to a house in the 1900 block of North Oak Ridge Church Road after a 911 hang-up call at 2:29 p.m. Sunday. Deputies saw someone lying on the floor inside the house and they burst in to find Peggy Huff Day, 79, and her husband, Charles "Tom" Allen Day, 82, suffering from gunshot wounds. Peggy Day was dead and Charles Day had life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital.
At 2:45 p.m. deputies began searching for a dark grey Kia Sorento that they thought was occupied by George Coleman, 64, and his wife, Mary Regina Day. She was the daughter of Charles and Peggy Day. Deputies soon found the vehicle, with Coleman and Mary Day, 52, dead from gunshot wounds.
Investigators have determined, the sheriff's office said, that George Coleman shot Charles and Peggy Day at their home on Sunday. He then forced his wife, Mary Day, into the car and drove around the area before pulling into a parking lot off North Oak Ridge Church Road. That's when Coleman shot his wife to death and then killed himself, the sheriff's office said.
Sheriff Ricky Oliver said Monday that the car was found two miles from the house where Coleman is alleged to have shot his wife's parents.
Investigators are still trying to determine the motives for the shooting spree, the news release said.
"The Sheriff asks that everybody be in prayer for Mr. Day and his recovery and for the family as they begin to heal from the tremendous loss they have suffered," the news release said.
Yadkin County EMS, Boonville Fire Department, Boonville Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.
