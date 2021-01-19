Yadkin sheriff: Man shot his wife and his in-laws before shooting himself. 82-year-old father-in-law is lone survivor.

A Yadkin County man shot his wife's parents, then his wife and finally himself on Sunday, leaving only the father-in-law alive, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies went to a house in the 1900 block of North Oak Ridge Church Road after a 911 hang-up call at 2:29 p.m. Sunday. Deputies saw someone lying on the floor inside the house and they burst in to find Peggy Huff Day, 79, and her husband, Charles "Tom" Allen Day, 82, suffering from gunshot wounds. Peggy Day was dead and Charles Day had life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

At 2:45 p.m. deputies began searching for a dark grey Kia Sorento that they thought was occupied by George Coleman, 64, and his wife, Mary Regina Day. She was the daughter of Charles and Peggy Day. Deputies soon found the vehicle, with Coleman and Mary Day, 52, dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators have determined, the sheriff's office said, that George Coleman shot Charles and Peggy Day at their home on Sunday. He then forced his wife, Mary Day, into the car and drove around the area before pulling into a parking lot off North Oak Ridge Church Road. That's when Coleman shot his wife to death and then killed himself, the sheriff's office said.