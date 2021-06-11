Yadkin woman convicted of physically abusing 4-month-old child she babysat

A Yadkin County woman was convicted Tuesday on charges that she physically abused a 4-month-old boy whom she babysat in Forsyth County in 2018.

Kaitlin Lambert Atwood, 29, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to two counts of felony negligent child abuse. She had initially been indicted on two counts of felony child abuse, inflicting serious physical injury.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court gave her two suspended sentences of between one year to two years in prison. She was placed on supervised probation for a period of five years, according to court documents.

Court documents allege that she improperly held, shook and squeezed the child. She also is accused of not immediately seeking medical care for the child. The child had multiple rib fractures and bleeding on the brain, court documents said. The court documents said the physical abuse occurred between October and November 2018.

She was the child's babysitter, court documents said.

