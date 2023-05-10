A Yadkinville man is facing drug offenses after investigators found a large amount of illegal drugs with a street value of more than $300,000, authorities said Wednesday.

Eduardo Aguilar Gutierrez, 55, is charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and felony accessory after the fact of trafficking controlled substances, Yadkinville police said.

Gutierrez was being held Wednesday in the Yadkin County Jail with his bond set at $15,000, police said.

Gutierrez is scheduled to appear Aug. 15 in Yadkin District Court.

Yadkinville police searched a home on April 6 and seized more than six pounds of methamphetamines and 8.47 ounces of marijuana, police said.

Yadkinville Police Chief Randy Dimmette said this is the largest seizure of meth in town during his law enforcement career.