'You took my mama.' Kernersville woman convicted of drunken driving, murder in fatal crash.

Wiles apologized to Smith's family, saying, "I want you all to know I'm very sorry … I would trade places with her if I could. I really would."

Torry Ingram said her apology doesn't mean much to him.

"I wish my mom had mitigating factors," he said. "I wish my mom had a stack of medical documents."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ingram told the judge that he doesn't like that his mother, who singlehandedly raised him and older brother Rodney Ingram, is dead; he doesn't like that he found out his mother died while in Dallas, Texas, and he had to catch the earliest flight to Winston-Salem, leaving behind his wife and 6-month-old child; he doesn't like that the hole in his stomach only grew as he learned how his mother died.

"I don't like this broken heart you left me with," he told Wiles, who wiped tears from her eyes. "I'm not mad. I'm not sad. I'm just left with a broken heart."

According to Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding, Wiles (who went by Chelsea Byrd at the time she was arrested but has since gotten married) was driving north on N.C. 66 near Alaska Road in Walkertown just before 7 p.m. on April 18, 2020.