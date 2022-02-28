Young child safe after car crash and abduction Sunday night, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A young child is safe after he was in a car crash Sunday night and then abducted from his father's car by a group of men who sped away with him in another car, authorities said.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the intersection of Pope and Ebert roads after a vehicle struck a tree. Kewan Shanard Brown, 26, told officers he was driving on Ebert Road with his 20-month-old son in the car when someone in a vehicle pursuing him fired a gun, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Brown said several males got out of that vehicle and removed the child, placed him in another car and left. As part of the investigation, authorities issued an “Amber Alert” for Ayden Dupree Siler Rippy.

Later in the evening, detectives determined Brown had been involved in an ongoing child custody dispute with Ayana D’mora Siler Rippy, 20, the child's mother. Authorities soon learned the child was with his mother in Mooresville.

Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department worked with the Mooresville Police Department to locate the mother and the child, who was not injured, police said in the news release. The Amber Alert was canceled.