Young girl is hit by gunfire at playground in Winston-Salem

A young girl shot at a Winston-Salem playground Tuesday was most likely an unintended victim, Winston-Salem Police said.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury to her upper torso, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release. Police did not release the girl's name or her age.

Officers responded about 5:10 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the area of Peace Court and Hope Lane. Officers found the girl and several spent shell casings in the parking lot near 1444 Hope Lane.

The preliminary investigation showed that four young males were shooting at one another near the playground area of Hope Lane and Peace Court, police said.

The suspects, estimated to be between 15 and 20 years old, were last seen driving from the area. One suspect vehicle was a dark gray Ford Escape, and the other was a black Honda passenger vehicle with damage to the driver’s side door.

The police department's Crime Reduction Unit was on the scene conducting the preliminary investigation Tuesday and the Criminal Investigations Division had been notified of the incident.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information about this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100