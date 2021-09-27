Yusef Salaam, one of five people wrongfully convicted in Central Park jogger attack, speaks to Wake Forest law students about his case. 'Truth can never stay buried.'

“When you think about the grace afforded to folks on the other side of trauma.... this story could have turned awfully tragic,” he said.

But Salaam also didn’t minimize the immense trauma that he and his friends — Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise, Raymond Santana and Antwon McCray — went through.

When Salaam was arrested, he was only 15. They spent hours being interrogated by New York police detectives. Salaam never made a statement but Richardson, Wise, Santana and McCray made false statements. Salaam said Wise made four or five false statements.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Ken Burns’ documentary, “The Central Park Five,” there is a scene of Santana, as an adult, reading the false confession he made when he was a teenager.

Salaam paraphrased the confession: “At approximately 1900 hours, me and a group of my colleagues began to walk south...”

The crowd at Wake Forest University School of Law burst into laughter. But Salaam quickly became serious, asking how did people hear that confession and still think that he and his friends were guilty. It was because, Salaam said, people needed to believe that these children had to be guilty of something.

“We convicted the children because we thought the system was telling us the truth,” he said.