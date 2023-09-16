A Lexington man and woman were shot and killed Saturday, authorities said.

Lexington police responded to a reported shooting shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday at a home at 308 Tussey Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Robert Grant, 31, had been shot and killed in the house, police said.

A short time later, officers learned that a second shooting victim, Britany Bethea, 41, arrived at Lexington Medical Center in a vehicle, police said. Bethea later died at the hospital from her injuries.

Lexington police officers and detectives determined that Grant and Bethea were shot during a fight at a large party at the home on Tussey Street, police said.

Police didn’t provide any information on suspects, but said shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

Investigators are conducting interviews and gathering evidence at the scene, police said.

Anyone who attended the party or has information about this incident can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.