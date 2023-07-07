Winston-Salem police arrested three men Friday in connection with a 12-year-old boy being shot and wounded Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers arrested the men in the 100 block of Garden Path in the city’s western section, police said. Officers also seized illegal drugs, multiple guns and the vehicle used in the incident.

John Henry Williams, 24, of Garden Path is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, trafficking in heroin and other drug offenses, police said.

SirWinston Mekhi Johnson, 22, of Maryland Avenue is charged with felony conspiracy, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana, police said.

James Denard Goodine, 22, of Thurmond Street is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, police said.

Williams, Johnson and Goodine were being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with Williams’ bond set at $1.25 million, Johnson’s bond set at $100,000 and Goodine’s bond set at $250,000, police said.

The boy was shot and wounded in the 1100 block of East 15th Street in Winston-Salem, police said.

Three suspects walked onto the basketball court at Cleveland Avenue Homes at 11:08 p.m. Thursday and fired guns, police said.

A short time later, the boy arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his upper right back, police said.

The boy's injury is considered to be non-life threatening, police said. Police didn't identify the boy.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook. The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.