A 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday night in the 1100 block of East 15th Street in Winston-Salem, authorities said Friday.

Three suspects walked onto the basketball court at Cleveland Avenue Homes at 11:08 p.m. and fired guns, Winston-Salem police said.

A short time later, a 12-year-old boy arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his upper right back, police said.

The boy's injury is considered to be non-life threatening, police said.

Police didn't identify the boy. Officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.