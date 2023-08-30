A 15-year-old female student is accused of stabbing a classmate with pencils Tuesday on a Davie County school bus, authorities said.

Davie County sheriff’s deputies responded at 4:34 p.m. to Yadkin Street in Cooleemee on a reported stabbing on a Davie County High School bus, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 15-year-old girl is accused of using pencils as a weapon to stab another female student as that student was getting off the bus in Cooleemee, Sheriff J.D. Hartman said.

After the attack, Davie County emergency medical technicians treated the victim at the scene, Hartman said.

Davie County authorities received two 911 calls about the incident, Hartman said.

The student has been referred to juvenile court authorities for assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff office’s said. A second juvenile will be referred to juvenile authorities for accessory to an assault.

The sheriff’s office didn’t identify the juveniles or the victim.

The students who were charged are facing disciplinary action at the school level, said Jeff Wallace, the superintendent of Davie County Schools.

“In line with our mission of educating all learners, we will explore alternative pathways to support both individuals’ continued educational path,” Wallace said.

“The safety of our students is our top priority, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated in Davie County Schools,” Wallace said. “Our team has been communicating with the victim’s family to provide assistance and ensure the well-being of the student affected, along with discussing the ongoing safety of the student.”

School administrators are collaborating with the sheriff’s office, Wallace said.

“We appreciate their immediate response to this situation,” Wallace said. “We will continue to provide documentation and information to them regarding the incident.”