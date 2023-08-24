A 16-year-old male teenager was shot and wounded Wednesday in the city's southwestern section, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 7:05 p.m. to a reported shooting at an apartment in the 100 block of Weatherwood Court, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the teen who had sustained a single gunshot wound, police said.

The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators determined the teen was home alone when an unknown person entered his home and shot him, police said.

Officers are investigating.

