A Davidson County teacher has been charged with embezzlement in her role as treasurer of the North Davidson Athletic Association Inc. in 2020, court records show.

Anne Kristine Lashmit, 28, of Ridge Road near Lexington was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of felony embezzlement, according to an arrest warrant.

Lashmit is accused of embezzling $9,640 as the organization’s treasurer on Feb. 7, 2020 “in personal purchases and other debits to the North Davidson Athletic Association’s First National Bank account,” the warrant said.

At that time, Lashmit served as a fiduciary of that organization and was entrusted to receive money into her care and possession, the warrant said.

Lashmit was taken to the Davidson County Jail with her unsecured bond set at $5,000, a court record shows. Lashmit is scheduled to appear Sept. 14 in Davidson District Court.

Lashmit couldn’t be reached Friday for comment.

Lashmit was a teacher last year at Reeds Elementary School in Lexington, said Tabitha Broadway, a spokeswoman for the Davidson County Schools.

Lashmit had been assigned as an exceptional children’s teacher at Northwest Elementary School in Lexington for the 2023-24 academic year, Broadway said.

Lashmit has been suspended with pay pending the sheriff’s office’s investigation, Broadway said.

The North Davidson Athletic Association, a booster club, supports athletic teams at North Davidson High School in the Welcome community, according to the association’s website.