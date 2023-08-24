A Davidson County woman was sentenced to prison Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to charges related to her 9-year-old stepson being locked inside a dog kennel last year, authorities said.

Sarah Lynette Starr, 30, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child abuse causing serious physical injury, according to FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Judge Richard Gottlieb of Davidson Superior Court sentenced Starr to serve 9 years to 12 years, the television station reported.

Gottlieb also ordered Starr to get a mental health assessment and that she follow any treatment plan, the television station reported. Starr must seek anger management counseling, and Starr cannot contact the victim.

A parent, Gottlieb described the case as horrific and said that it will haunt him for the rest of his judicial career.

“I’m frankly speechless,” he said.

Sarah Starr, the boy’s stepmother, Jonathan Scott Starr, the boy’s father, and Shelly Lucille Barnes, Sarah Starr’s aunt were arrested in October 2022 after Davidson County sheriff’s deputies found the boy locked in a dog cage in central Davidson County.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about 6:50 a.m. Oct. 19 from a resident reporting that a child had been locked in a dog kennel overnight at a home on Cress Road, officials said. The home is about 13 miles south of Lexington.

Sarah Starr and Jonathan Scott Starr, both of Cress Road, were charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, and false imprisonment.

Jonathan Starr was being held Wednesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shelly Lucille Barnes, also of Cress Road, was charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment as well as possession of firearm by a felon and maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a news report, Barnes was recently sentenced to serve a minimum of 7 1/2 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent child abuse.

The boy was found alone in a locked dog cage wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes, according to a search warrant.

The boy told an investigator that he had been living outside the house at 160 Cress Road since April 2022 because he didn’t have a room in the home, the search warrant said.

Three adults and four other children lived in the house, which had a heated square footage of slightly more than 1,400 square feet, according to the search warrant.

The Starrs were accused of padlocking the child in a dog cage and forcing the child to sleep outdoors in the kennel without proper food or clothing in frigid temperatures, according to arrest warrants.

The child suffered serious mental or emotional injury, according to the search warrant.

“There was some clothes that was there, just bits and pieces, a little bit of food was inside, but not enough to sustain warmth for this child,” Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said at a news conference on Oct. 20, 2022.

At the home on Cress Road, deputies forced their way into the dog cage and took the boy to a medical crew at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies then forced their way into the home and found the child’s stepmother, Sarah Starr, and two other children inside, the warrant said.

The children found inside were also taken to emergency medical technicians at the scene, but had no obvious injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Two additional children who live at the home were found safe at their elementary school.

The Davidson County Department of Social Services took custody of the five children, including the 9-year-old boy, Simmons said.

Investigators seized 25 items from the home and property at Cress Road, including a coat, a hooded sweatshirt and a pair of shoes as well as a handgun and a marijuana plant in a bedroom, according to the search warrant.