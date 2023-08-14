A former teacher at Paisley Magnet School received a suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty last week to attempting to aid a minor to possess a gun on educational property, court records show.

Sarah Melissa Wilson, 29, of Lexington entered her plea Wednesday in Forsyth Superior Court. Judge Aaron Berlin gave Wilson a suspended 30-day to sixth-month sentence in custody and ordered her to complete 24 hours of community service, court records show.

Wilson couldn’t be reached Friday for comment.

Wilson was initially charged with aiding a minor to possess a firearm on educational property, a court record shows. Wilson, a former language arts teacher at Paisley, was accused of keeping a .25-caliber handgun that a 14-year-old male student brought her in 2019.

Wilson was arrested in May 2019 after a school resource officer at Paisley learned that a video might exist that showed a student having a gun on campus. The officer soon confirmed that the video did exist. Officers later recovered the gun from that student.

Investigators determined that the gun was at Paisley on May 7, according to an arrest warrant.

Another student told Wilson about the gun, Winston-Salem police said.

Wilson then “allowed the firearm to be stored in the classroom” and the student was allowed to get the gun back at the end of the school day, police said.

Wilson had worked as a language arts teacher at Paisley since August 2017 to June 2019 when she was fired, a school administrator said.